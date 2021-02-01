Konstin returns as TT men’s futsal coach

The normalisation committee of the TT Football Association has re-appointed Constantine Konstin as head coach of the men’s national futsal team.

Konstin and his staff were originally appointed in 2020, but preparation was cut short due to the covid19 pandemic. Konstin is a former US futsal player.

FIFA and Concacaf have confirmed that the Concacaf Futsal Championships will now take place in Guatemala from April 30 to May 9 and Konstin and his staff will be in charge of the TT team.

This competition is for qualification to the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania in September/October.

Players have been invited to resume training with the team in preparation for the championship. The first session is scheduled for Tuesday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva. The session begins at 6.30 pm and persons are required to be present 30 minutes prior to the start with a red and white jersey.

Invited Players

Russell Alfred, Keston Guy, Dwayne Edwards, Omri Baird, Denrick Eve, Cyrano Glen, Kareem Perry, Jokiah Leacock, Kwesi Peterson, Shane Hospedales, Nicholas Alfred, Sean Da Silva, Yohance Marshall, Kevon Woodley, Justin Sadoo, Daniel Diaz, Adrian Welch, Curtis Gonsalves, Jelani Felix, Andre Marchan, Reon Moore, Aaron Lester, Dylon King, Aaron Enil, Jean-Paul Rochford, Devaughn Humphrey, Rhondel Gibson, Trevin Caesar, Kelvin Henry, Darnell Hospedales, Anthony Charles, Keron Cummings, Tyrone Charles, Jamal Creighton, Jabari St Hillaire, Aikim Andrews, Kadeem Corbin, Ross Russell Jr, Jameel Neptune, Sean Bonval, Noel Williams.

Futsal Team Staff

Head Coach – Constantine Konstin

Assistant Coach – Paul Decle

Goalkeeper Coach – Dunstan Williams

Manager – Nigel Roberts

Equipment Manager – Stephen Bernard

Physio/Trainer – To be named