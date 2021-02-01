Jeanine Brandt is the new Miss World TT

Miss Palmiste Jeanie Brandt does her first walk as Miss World TT 2021 at the Southern Acdemy for the Performing Arts on Sunday night. - Photo by Chequana Wheeler

THREE southerners swept the Miss World Trinidad and Tobago 2021 leg of the competition on Sunday night by taking the top three spots.

Jeanine Brandt, parading as Miss Palmiste, was crowned by 2019 winner Tya Jane Ramey at the very intense competition, held at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando.

Two other southern delegates, Manisha Moonilal, representing Marabella, and Elisheva Phillips, Miss San Fernando, were the first and second runners-up respectively. If for some reason Brandt is unable to fulfil her duties, Moonilal will step in and continue the reign.

The three, along with Miss Union Village, Tobago, Ameika Louis and Miss Chaguanas, Jemima Pierre, were the five top delegates selected by the judges from among the 14 competitors.

Judges included Miss World 1986 Giselle Laronde-West, who also presented the Giselle Laronde-West award for Most Improved Delegate. That went to Brandt.

Moonilal, one of the more popular contestants, walked away with three special prizes for her Beauty with a Purpose project, the Talent award and overall People’s Choice award.

The Top Model award was presented to Miss Chaguanas, and the Sports/Fitness and Spirit of the Pageant (Miss Congeniality) awards went to Miss Union Village, who found favour with the audience.

Miss San Fernando also captured the Multimedia and Photogenic awards.

In an immediate reaction, Brandt, a first-time beauty-pageant entrant, said she was humbled by her victory and was eager to represent her country to the best of her ability and make everyone proud.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, who presented one of the special prizes, said he was overjoyed by the southern success.

“I am very proud of all participants in this competition, but I am extremely, exceedingly proud that the top three winners are all southerners.”

He said while it is traditional that TT has beautiful women, as evidenced by their victories at both Miss Universe and Miss World competitions, he was bowled over by the intelligence the 2021 delegates showed in their responses to questions.

“What stood out for me in this show was that the girls were very bright and eloquent.”

No decision has yet been made on the hosting of the Miss World international pageant because of the pandemic, but Mitchell said whenever it happens, he is certain Brandt will represent Trinidad and Tobago on the world stage and make her country proud.