Fenwick: I expected more from foreign-based footballers

United States forward Jonathan Lewis (14) scores a goal between Trinidad and Tobago defenders Federico Pena, second from left, and Leland Archer, right, and goalkeeper Adrian Foncette (22) during the second half of an international friendly,on Sunday, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo) -

TT men's senior football coach Terry Fenwick said he expected more from the foreign-based players in the international friendly against the US in which TT suffered a 7-0 drubbing at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

TT, playing under Fenwick for the first time, were no match for the US.

Jonathan Lewis, Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola each scored two goals apiece to lead the way for the US. Miles Robinson also got his name on the scoresheet with a header.

TT were on the back foot from the opening whistle and at halftime US had opened up a 4-0 advantage, before adding three more in the second half.

Trailing 7-0, TT had an opportunity to score from the penalty spot, but Alvin Jones failed to convert in the 66th minute.

It was the first time TT had played a competitive match in over a year, since Fenwick took over in January 2020. The covid19 pandemic and the feud between the TT Football Association and FIFA led to no football for TT in 2020.

TT fielded mostly foreign-based players in the first half, who had been playing more consistently than the local-based players. Fenwick said he expected more from them.

"I had six players start the game that I had not seen before. I have seen them on YouTube and (used) other information I had collected from them. They are playing in decent leagues (and) I expected more, I expected better. We just did not perform. It was like the occasion was too much."

Fenwick will be hoping to have more seasoned campaigners available such as Kevin Molino, Joevin Jones, Khaleem Hyland and Levi Garcia when the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers kick off in March.

TT will face Guyana in its opening match on March 25.