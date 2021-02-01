Douglas leads QPCC to table tennis victory

Derron Douglas of Queen’s Park Table Tennis Club returns the ball to Kenneth Parmanand of Renegades Racquet Centre in match one of the TTChampions League Table Tennis competition between Queen’s Park and Renegades Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, on Saturday night. - Vidya Thurab

DERRON Douglas led Queen’s Park to victory over Renegades when action in the TT Champions League 2021 table tennis tournament continued at the Queen’s Park (QPCC) Racquet Centre at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Saturday.

Douglas, a national junior player, got past Kenneth Parmanand of Renegades 3-0 with an 11-6, 12-10, 11-6 victory. Yuvraaj Dookram levelled the series for Renegades with an 11-9, 13-15, 11-5, 11-7 win over Joshua Maxwell.

Aaron Edwards put Queen’s Park back on top with a hard fought 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9 win over Franklyn Seechan, before Douglas sealed the series for the Parkites with an 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8 win over Dookram. Douglas won the TTCL toppers MVP award on the night after guiding Queen’s Park to the series win.

WASA lead the seven-team standing with all teams playing two series apiece.

The other teams in the tournament are Solo Crusaders, Queen’s Park, Renegades, Servivors, Southerners and D’Abadie Youths.