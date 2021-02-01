Doctors: Covid19 masks may combat Sahara dust effects

File photo: Pedestrians wearing masks as they go about their business in San Juan. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

FACE masks worn against covid19 transmission will also help curb respiratory ailments caused by the current high levels of Sahara dust, two speakers advised at Monday's Ministry of Health virtual briefing on covid19, in reply to a question.

These were former health minister Dr Emmanuel Hosein and PAHO representative Dr Erica Wheeler.

Newsday had asked if Sahara dust raises one's vulnerability to contracting covid19.

Hosein replied, "What has emerged is that any form of pollution, atmospheric pollution, has increased the risk of consequences of the covid virus.

"In addition, the incidents of asthma with the Sahara dust show an increase. Asthmatics and persons with obstructive lung problems are at increased risk. So from that point of view, it does impose an increased risk of consequences in the circumstances."

He did not have numerical data on TT's susceptibility.

"What the figures are, I would not know. With us being susceptible to Sahara dust, to what percentage do we see an increase either of covid cases or increased consequences of a covid infection, I wouldn't know. But one could anticipate that this would be so."

Wheeler agreed. "Anything that impairs the respiratory tract would make someone more susceptible. So it would be wise for persons who suffer from asthma, for example, to ensure they wear their masks at all times. That would be an extra layer of protection.

"We know the covid19 virus affects the respiratory system, so anything that does that would make an individual more susceptible.

"But certainly there would have to be studies where you look at persons who suffer from asthma, who are severely affected by the Sahara dust, compared to others who are not. Since we don't have any such studies, as Dr Hosein said, it is very difficult to say to what degree there is any significance to be attached to it. So maybe that's an area that UWI might be willing to look into with the Ministry of Health."

As the briefing ended, moderator Candice Alcantara said the vaccine is just one tool against the pandemic and urged the public still to heed covid19 protocols, as she then reached out and put on her mask.