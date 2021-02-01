Cultural farewell for Singing Sandra on Wednesday

Sandra "Singing Sandra" Des Vignes-Millington. -

The funeral for the late iconic calypsonian Sandra “Singing Sandra” Des Vignes-Millington will be held on Thursday. She died on January 28 at 64.

A "cultural farewell" will be held on Wednesday at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain while her body will be there for public viewing, National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said.

The ceremony will take place from 10 am-12 pm.

Gypsy said the ceremony on Wednesday will be filled with performers and speakers like himself and Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) president Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore is also expected to attend.

The ceremony will be streamed live on Wack 90.1 FM.

However, Gypsy said there will be some live participation if people wished to come in an orderly way to view the body.

On Thursday from 10 am - 12 pm, an Orisha spiritual service for Des Vignes-Millington will be held at the Hirondelle basketball court, Morvant close to where she grew up.