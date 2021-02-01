Chief Secretary: Resign if you didn't face electorate

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis -

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has called for the resignation of all secretaries who did not seek re-election in last Monday's THA election.

In an address on Sunday evening, Dennis acknowledged the unprecedented political turmoil left after the People's National Movement (PNM) and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) won six seats each – the first deadlock ever in the 40-year history of the THA.

Dennis lamented that the THA Act allowed the incumbents to remain in office.

He described it as "a situation I do not relish."

However, he said, "Notwithstanding what the law says, I am prepared to request the resignation of those secretaries who did not seek re-election and were, therefore, replaced as assemblymen."

These include Kelvin Charles (secretary of education, innovation and energy), Hayden Spencer (secretary of food production, forestry and fisheries), and Jomo Pitt (secretary of sport and youth affairs).

Dennis sought to assure Tobagonians there will be no lapse in governance while the deadlock remains unresolved.

"Some of the remaining secretaries in the Executive Council will be assigned additional portfolios to facilitate this change. I believe that this is the right and proper thing to do in the unique circumstances which we now find ourselves. And let me also assure all of you, that the Executive Council will perform its duties with prudent restraint during this period.

"So, Tobago will not be left without leadership at this crucial juncture, while we seek a practical way forward. This is consistent with the arrangements of democratic countries across the world, to ensure that the people are never without a government. The wheels of government must keep on turning."

Dennis' call for resignations echoes that of the PDP and other stakeholders. The PDP has expressed concern that secretaries who did not seek re-election and even those who sought re-election and were defeated at the polls, would still wield power.

The THA stagnancy was evident on Thursday when the PNM and PDP failed to come to an agreement on a presiding officer.

The PNM had nominated Tobago Regional Health Authority chairman Ingrid Melville while the PDP nominated Division of Sport and Youth Affairs officer Julien Skeete. But after four rounds of voting, two of which were done by secret ballot, the process ended in deadlock as the assemblymen rejected the candidates presented by either side.

On Monday, the THA will attempt yet again to elect a presiding officer.

It is left to be seen whether the sitting would be any different. Newsday understands there has been no formal meeting between the PNM and PDP.

Since last Monday's election there have been suggestions made by the PDP to break the deadlock using the popular vote – before being aware it was won by the PNM – and even a coin toss. The PNM has proposed a return to the polls.

Dennis said, "I do not expect a resolution to be found at the level of the political parties, therefore, the solution must be a legislative one. All of us are aware that there is only one law-making body in this country, called the Parliament. It is in this context that as Chief Secretary, I am requesting that the Prime Minister engage the Parliament to treat with this situation, as a matter of urgency.

"There are two possible interventions from the Parliament to solve this deadlock facing the THA. The first being amendments to the current THA Act 40 of 1996, to facilitate another election with an odd number of seats. The other option is the passage of the

Tobago Self Government Bill which is currently before the Parliament.

"I am of the firm view that the best option is the fastest one as I am sure all of you do not want this situation to drag on beyond a reasonable time frame."

Dennis said some would use the situation for political mileage by claiming the PNM was being dictatorial, but this is far from the truth.

"This period requires patience, patriotism, and common sense. Therefore, I appeal to every Tobagonian to support and engage in lawful and orderly conduct during this unprecedented time."

He urged Tobagonians to stay abreast of the political developments and educate themselves.

"Be curious and learn more about the operations, systems and laws that govern us as a people. Reignite that curiosity as we move forward. This moment is a catalyst for legislative change for the people of Tobago and for us as your chosen representatives to step up to the plate."