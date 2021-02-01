Attorney Wilson-Gabriel partners with PwC Legal

Attorney and new partner at PwC Legal Tonika Wilson-Gabriel. -

TONIKA Wilson-Gabriel, an experienced local attorney in tax, commercial and various other fields of law, has joined the PwC Legal team as a partner, less than a month after the company began operations.

PwC Legal, an independent legal partnership and member of the PwC global network, launched on January 1.

In a statement, Wilson-Gabriel said she was proud to share over 15 years of her vast experience in law, with a highly specialised team of professionals.

She said, "I am proud to have joined the partnership of PwC Legal and I am delighted to lead the growth of this specialty legal practice.

Wilson-Gabriel has extensive experience in the corporate services, advisory, tax dispute resolution and immigration matters, and brings a wealth of knowledge in the practice.

She said the team includes specialists in public and private sector business law and looks forward to "delivering technical excellence and an integrated service to (its) clients."

Wilson-Gabriel previously advised clients in TT and Guyana in the energy sector (production level and downstream), financial services, real estate and construction, retail and distribution, manufacturing, and tourism.

She also served as a Companies Act advisor for a number of local and multinational clients with a focus on addressing best practices for corporate governance and compliance.

PwC Legal's areas of globally-connected expertise include entity governance and compliance, corporate secretarial services, tax controversy and support, and immigration support services for expatriates.

Apart from TT, it has Caribbean-based firms in The Bahamas, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guyana, and Jamaica.