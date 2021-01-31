TT boxer's relatives remaining upbeat

Boxer Michael Alexander - Sureash Cholai

NATIONAL BOXER Michael Alexander remains in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital's Intensive Care Unit but his vitals and response to medical treatment has not worsened.

This is the positive outlook being taken by the athlete’s medical team who updated close family members on his progress during visiting hours on Saturday evening.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old was involved in an accident while riding his motorbike in Diego Martin.

He was first admitted to St James Hospital but was transferred to PoSGH later that night. Alexander suffered broken ribs, punctured lungs and broken bones in his left hand, among other injuries.

Daily visits are being made by his close family, the boxing fraternity including national coach Reynold Cox, personal mentors of the boxer and sporting administrations like the TT Olympic Committee.

“His vitals and response to medication has not worsened is positive news but because he is in intensive care it still means things could go either way. The family does ask that the public and supporters do keep him in their prayers,” said a close family relative.

Alexander competes in the men’s welterweight (64 kilogrammes). He boxed to bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

During his lightweight (60kg) career, he captured silver at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

He also earned bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland and achieved another third-place finish at the CAC Games in Veracruz, Mexico later that year.

Alexander was one of Cox’s main prospects to qualify for the Tokyo Games.