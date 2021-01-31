Trinidad and Tobago suffer 7-0 drubbing from USA

United States forward Jonathan Lewis (14) scores a goal between Trinidad and Tobago defenders Federico Pena, second from left, and Leland Archer, right, and goalkeeper Adrian Foncette (22) during the second half of an international friendly,on Sunday, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo) -

THE national men’s senior football team were defeated 7-0 by the US in an international football friendly at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday night.

Trinidad and Tobago, playing under head coach Terry Fenwick for the first time, were no match for the US and in the second minute were already trailing.

Jonathan Lewis got the ball rolling for the US, before Jesus Ferreira made it 2-0 in the ninth minute. After a short cross from the left side Ferreira volleyed home.

TT goalkeeper Adrian Foncette made a few impressive saves as in the 16thminute he made a point-blank save to deny Lewis his second goal.

TT, fielding an inexperienced team, struggled to get into the US half.

Paul Arriola made it 3-0 for the home team in the 22ndminute. Ferreira had a one-on-one opportunity, but he held the ball up and laid it off to Arriola who slotted home.

It was 4-0 at halftime as the home team found the back of the net again in the 42ndminute. Arriola took a shot from just outside the box and beat the outstretched hands of Foncette.

Foncette got a hand on the ball, but could only push the ball onto the post and into the net.

TT made a few changes in the second half, but it did not stop the free-flowing US attack. Miles Robinson converted a 52nd-minute header before Lewis received the ball on the left side in the 55th minute and cut inside to get his name on the scoresheet again.

The seventh and final goal was scored in the 62ndminute by Ferreira. He collected a pass close to the penalty spot and converted to round off the scoring on the night.

TT could have gotten on the scoresheet, but Alvin Jones missed a penalty in the 66thminute.

TT will play its first match of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers on March 25 against Guyana.