Pooran hits whirlwind 89 in Abu Dhabi T10

NICHOLAS Pooran blasted a whirlwind knock of 89 to propel Northern Warriors to a 30-run victory over Bangla Tigers in the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League, on Sunday.

Pooran pummelled the Tigers bowlers in his 26-ball innings as he struck 12 sixes and three fours to steer Warriors to a massive 162/4 in ten overs batting first. Pooran was supported by his fellow Trinidadian Lendl Simmons who slammed 41 off 22 deliveries, which included three fours and three sixes. Karim Janat was the only bowler who limited the Warriors batsmen ending with 2/18 in two overs.

The Tigers made a valiant effort to reach the target posting 132/3. Grenadian Andre Fletcher scored 53 off 28 balls which included four fours and four sixes. Chirag Suri gave the Tigers a glimmer of hope as he struck five sixes in his innings of 42 not out off 16 deliveries.

Wahab Riaz ended with 1/9 in two overs for the Warriors.

In other results, Team Abu Dhabi defeated Pune Devils by five wickets and Qalanders got past Kieron Pollard's Deccan Gladiators by 33 runs. Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul were the other TT players who lined up for the Gladiators.

The tournament ends on February 6.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Pune Devils 129/4 (10 overs) (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 61 not out, Chadwick Walton 23; Obed McCoy 2/9) vs Team Abu Dhabi 130/5 (8.3 overs) (Jamie Overton 38 not out, Joe Clarke 29; Hardus Viljoen 3/36) Team Abu Dhabi won by five wickets

Northern Warriors 162/4 (10 overs) (Nicholas Pooran 89, Lendl Simmons 41; Karim Janat 2/18) vs Bangla Tigers 132/3 (Andre Fletcher 53, Chirag Suri 42 not out; Wahab Riaz 1/9) Northern Warriors won by 30 runs

Qalanders 118/3 (10 overs) (Sohail Akhtar 71 not out, Tom Banton 36) vs Deccan Gladiators 85/8 (10 overs) (Mohammad Shahzad 27; Chris Jordan 3/8, Sultan Ahmed 2/14) Qalanders won by 33 runs