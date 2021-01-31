PDP to give update on legal action on Monday

Patriotic Democratic Patriots leader Watson Duke greet supporters after he was sworn in as an assemblyman on Thursday in Tobago. - JEFF K MAYERS

Watson Duke, the political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), said he will give an update on Monday to address the party's latest position following the THA election deadlock on January 25.

In a release on Friday the PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) said its legal team was preparing a brief to go to court on Monday to interpret the law and the procedures with a view to ending the stalemate.

This after the THA (Tobago House of Assembly) elections on January 25 led to a six-six tie between the PDP and the People’s National Movement (PNM).

After taking their oaths of office at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands on Thursday, the PNM and PDP assemblymen voted on a presiding officer at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough but the process ended in deadlock as the assemblymen rejected the candidates presented by either side.

The PNM then rejected the option of having the Clerk of the House to draw lots as stated in Section 92 (1) of the THA’s Standing Orders.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister said the THA election should be resolved by Tobago itself, not him or the President. He said he had sought legal advice about the THA deadlock and had spoken to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi on the issue. Until the matter was resolved, the THA executive council led by Ancil Dennis would stay in office.

The release added that the PDP was not afraid of fresh elections “but we need to fix the law first, otherwise we run the risk of repeating the 6-6 tie without a clear, legal mechanism to treat with it.”

It added, “The law does not provide a mechanism for the THA to have re-elections under these circumstances.”

The party said according to the THA Act, an election is only possible after a resolution of the House, “which is now impossible without a presiding officer to preside over such a motion.”

“We have made it clear that just returning to the polls means that it is mathematically possible to come up with another tie. It is nonsensical to return to the polls without fixing the flaws first.”

The PDP also reiterated its call for a meeting with the PNM “so we can act in a manner that Tobagonians can expect of responsible leaders.”