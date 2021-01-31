No new covid19 deaths in eight days

File photo

The country has gone eight days without a new covid19 death. The last death was recorded on January 23 when the covid19 death toll increased from 133 to 134.

On Sunday, TT recorded 22 new covid19 cases. This brought the number of positive cases since March 12, 2020 to 7,564 and moved the total number of active cases up to 262. The new cases are from samples taken between January 28 to 30.

A total of 7,168 patients have been discharged.

In the 4 pm daily update, the Ministry of Health also reported 29 patients are hospitalised, 208 people are in home self-isolation and three people are in step-down facilities.

A total of 83,661 tests have been done at private and public facilities.