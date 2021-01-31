MP: Cap-de-Ville coastal erosion project to restart

- Lincoln Holder

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr has said the Cap-de-Ville shoreline stabilisation work, which falls under the Ministry of Works and Transport’s coastal protection unit, will soon resume.

"It stopped for the Christmas period, and work was expected to resume this month," Richards told Newsday on Friday.

He said in December, a resident contacted him about the project. He said he met with the affected person and an official who promised to treat with the issue this month, when the work was expected to resume.

The MP shared two possible reasons for the delay: the pandemic and the availability of the type of stone used.

"Initially, that project was launched in 2017/8. There were some pushbacks. It will be completed, and I cannot say when at this time. Offhand, I do not have the cost," Richards said.

The project also incorporates a boardwalk from Fanny Village to Cap-de-Ville.

Richards, the former Point Fortin mayor, added: "Those were part of the initial scope of work. Once the project is completed, there would not be any erosion of the shorelines again."

The ministry’s website says the project site is an open stretch of beach on the southwestern coast in the Point Fortin borough.

The work scope includes constructing 1,004 linear metres of rock revetment, 220 metres of timber boardwalk between Beach Road and Sea View Drive No 1, 631 metres of concrete walkway, landscaping and drainage, and ancillary works.

Residents told Newsday work stopped in December. They assumed it had come to a complete halt, and expressed concern.

A resident of Sea View No 1, like other residents, said work began in early 2020.

At Beach Road, Vashti Teeluck, the mother of five, said her family is fearful about their house collapsing. The family’s two-storey wooden home is mere metres from the sea.

"Just like that, the work stopped last month. We don’t know why, and no one told us anything.

"The contractor put some stones and that was it. We want the contractor to finish the job," Teeluck said.

Part of the road caved in recently, making it impossible to drive to the house.

"The sea took part of the road. We were very happy when the work started. We used to have a big yard and most of it is gone. I came here to live about 16 years ago. We do not know what is going on with the work," Teeluck said.

Pointing at a guava tree in the yard, she said: "This is what is keeping the house (from erosion). If it falls, the entire yard and house will go down."

At Chin Kit Street, residents shared similar views, but did not want to give their names.

One man promised to contact the media if "the problem worsens."