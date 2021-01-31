Moko jumbie parade on for Carnival Sunday

Moko jumbies in national colours of different countries walk along Henry Street, San Fernando. The Kaisokah School of the Arts uses the flags to show its solidarity with all nations affected by the covid19 pandemic. -

Ready, set, go! A moko jumbie parade is on for Carnival Sunday.

A moko jumbie parade from San Fernando to Port of Spain proposed by the Kaisokah School of Arts for Carnival Sunday (February 14) from 6 am has been granted permission to take place.

Junior Bisnath, who came up with the idea, said the school received approval for the event from the Commissioner of Police last Friday.

The letter stated, “I refer to your letter date January 21, 2021 on the subject and inform that permission has been granted for the walk from San Fernando to Port of Spain carded for Sunday 14 February 2021 from 6 am to 6pm.”

The parade is one of the very few events that will take place this year after the festivities were cancelled due to the covid19 pandemic.

Bisnath said the parade will be held in solidarity with the countries badly affected by the pandemic and to show appreciation for health care workers.

He said, “We are very excited that permission was granted for this walk. We are all in a stagnant place right now because of the pandemic and we are hoping that this parade will bring about some cheer.”

The parade which is scheduled to start at Harris Promenade in San Fernando will make its way into Marabella and along the Southern Main Road into Point Lisas, Couva, Chaguanas, Caroni, the Eastern Main Road and ending at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

Th costumes will reflect the national flags of the countries affected by the pandemic.

“Additionally, the costumes will also reflect the flags of the other Caribbean islands, who are unable to be here for Carnival, but ho have supported our festival over the years. We are celebrating them too.”

There are, however, many hurdles to cross before the show.

Because there are no Carnival shows this year Kaisokah School of Arts was not able to generate funds for the parade.

Most of the spending, Bisnath said was being done by him and donors, while the moko jumbie costumes were recycled ones from past events.

“We are reusing costumes from our previous shows and my wife sews what we do not have, so we save on spending there.”

But there are other things that are needed, such as transportation and refreshments.

“The San Fernando City Corporation has pledged their support and other people too, but there is still a lot more detailed logistics to cater for and really hope some help is extended our way.

“We would need water, snack boxes because people will get hungry as well will be up and about very early that day, additional transportation to carry our costumes, and other things.

“We wish corporate TT would get on board with this initiative, that would be of great help to us.”

But what about covid19 regulations? The parade, or march as Bisnath describes it, will be done in the form of a relay to avoid large crowds as it will be on the move at all times.

“We will have about four moko jumbies on the walk who will be joined by other characters such as rope jabs, jab molassies, dame Lorraines and so on from the communities we are passing through.

“There will be police and other security with us along the way to deter the public from gathering. We just want everyone to support us but also adhere to the health protocols.”