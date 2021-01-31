Looking past the THA tie

THE EDITOR: Walk past the political poison of the 6/6 impasse and consider the fact that the virus cares not who is Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly. The THA is allegedly responsible for the salaries of some 65% of people.

Technically speaking a fresh election could see some members of the Progressive Democratic Patriots getting past political angst because of the reality of the economic effects of the virus. Tourism is more dead than a doornail. The various political analysts are elderly and can afford to live on their pensions. Talk is cheap and does not extend beyond the physical time needed for the THA to become economically viable.

Along with the prestige is the power of controlling future wealth on the island. How distant is the future? How does one start from scratch to accumulate money without a hefty handshake from tourism? Global tourism has run out of oxygen. How many years of self sacrifice and extreme patience will be needed? How much money will Trinidadian taxpayers willingly contribute to a THA bent on allegedly controlling future political events in Trinidad? Like the old calypso goes, there is no love on hungry belly. And worse yet, if you have covid, selfish political love will perish on the vine.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin