Father/son duo conquer TTIM Ultra Challenge

Father and son, Nimchan, right, and Akash support each other on the home stretch to Mayaro during their 42-mile personal challenge marathon on January 23. -

DISTANCE RUNNERS Nimchan and Akash Ramsaroop made light work of the 2021 TT International Marathon (TTIM) 35-mile Ultra Challenge by trekking an additional seven miles and finishing at the water’s edge in Mayaro.

The father/son combination used this year’s new TTIM distance as a personal challenge to complete their own coast-to-coast marathon.

The pair journeyed from the shores of the Gulf of Paria in La Romain on January 23, from 1.45 pm, to Mayaro, covering a total distance of 42 miles in eight hours and 27 minutes.

They completed the 35-mile Ultra Challenge near Balata East oilfield road in Union Village in six hours and 51 minutes.

Owing to the covid19 pandemic, the marathon’s 39th edition did not feature its traditional route from St Mary’s Junction, Freeport to the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

This year, TTIM participants were required to select a location, cover and record their choice of the ultra, marathon and half-marathon distances, in one session, and then upload it to the event’s website.

The 65-year-old Nimchan was a long-standing member of the new defunct Petrotrin running club and but is a founding member of Southcross Athletics. This year marked his 24th consecutive showing on the TTIM stage, having started in 1997. The former electrician has competed in over 32 local marathons.

Akash, on the other hand, does not run as consistently as his father. This was only his second stint at the TTIM having previously participated in 2018. He also competed in the UWI Half-Marathon once before.

“Because the TTIM was not an official race this year, we opted to make it into a personal challenge. We purposely did the additional seven miles just to complete the coast to coast. We started and finished together on the beach,” said the 33-year-old doctor.

“My mom and wife greeted us with balloons and a big banner saying 'Congratulations!' This is a father-son memory I will cherish for life.”

The duo was joined on their journey by two Southcross Athletics cyclists, Natisha Joseph and Kevon Mitchell, and both their wives, who trailed in two support vehicles.

Nimchan and Akash started their hike from the playpark in Bel Air, La Romain, headed through Palmiste, Diamond Village, the M2 Ring Road onto Cipero Road, St Charles, Manahambre, to Princes Town and then took the Naparima Mayaro Road en route to their destination.

Coming through Mafeking, the heavens opened up and caused a tree to fall across the roadway, tearing down electrical lines in the process. Luckily, no one was injured. The fallen tree delayed their vehicle support but the pair trotted on.

“At the 35-mile mark, the plan was to keep going. The additional distance was tough for me. The sun came out at that time and made the journey harder. But we had to finish what we had set out to do,” Akash said.

The duo used Strava – a running and cycling app used to track fitness and distance – to record their respective times over both distances. With Akash’s GPS watch battery running low and both legs beginning to wear down, every kilometre felt twice the distance.

Akash closely shadowed his father and found a rhythm in his shuffling steps, trying to remind himself to stay light on his feet and that it would eventually end.

“After what seemed an eternity, we finally had less than five km to go. I began to feel some hope. We then saw the Ortoire River Bridge. Less than 2.5 kilometres to go.

“With determination to finish now driving us and the familiar Mayaro scenery around, we pushed to the finish and finished together.

“At the end of the run, I felt supremely grateful for all the support that allowed us to come so far. I couldn't think of a better metaphor for life,” he added.

Since the pandemic hit in mid-March of last year, Akash has been unable to regularly train at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella. His dad, however, runs daily and eagerly awaits the possible reopening of domestic distance events in the near future.

Nimchan and Akash thanked Andre Goberdhan for arranging the opening of the Bel Air playpark and helping provide community security at the starting point. They also acknowledged Marc Koylass, cyclists Joseph and Mitchell and their wives for their much-needed support along the way.