Alexander tops TTCF elite assessment

TT's Quincy Alexander -

TEAM DRIVE Phase Sport’s Quincy Alexander was the fastest elite national sprinter at the final TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) assessment meet which was contested at the National Cycling Centre in Couva on Friday.

Alexander clocked 10.406 seconds in the Flying 200 metres and surpassed the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships men’s sprint qualification time of 10.5. He also bettered his 10.654 time produced at the first assessment two weeks ago.

Two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip (Rigtech Sonics) had another energetic display on the track as he stopped the clock on 10.449 as compared to his 10.488 at the first leg.

His club-mate Keron Bramble just missed out on the 10.5-second mark once more, getting to the line in 10.541. Bramble though, improved on his first attempt when he clocked 10.541.

Friday’s event was the second and final TTCF assessment meet for national team selection to the Elite Pan Ams in Lima, Peru (March 7-11) and Junior Track World Championships in Cairo, Egypt (April 5-9).

Olympic-bound cycling duo Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne are presently based at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland but are available for selection to the national team.

In the Elite Under-23 Flying 200m, Rigtech Sonics’ D’Angelo Harris topped the field once more with a 11.1 time. Arima Wheelers’ Kyle Caraby clocked 12.451.

The junior males saw Arima Wheelers pair Ryan D’Abreau (11.546) and Devante Lawrence (12.009) also churn out some good times while Madonna Wheelers females Phoebe Sandy (13.224) and Makayla Hernandez (13.861) trailed closely behind.

In the Individual Pursuit, PSL’s Akil Campbell (4:42.837) was the lone elite representative who dipped below the Elite Pan Ams time of four minutes and 45 seconds. In the process, he shaved over two minutes off his first assessment time of 4:45.502.

The Elite Under-23 individual pursuit was also contested by Evolution Academy’s Tariq Woods (5:03.915) and Team DPS’ Marice Burnette (5:26.520). Woods improved, from the first leg, by over ten minutes while Burnette also improved by more than a three-minute margin.

In the standing 200m, elite cyclist Bramble clocked 18.350 while Elite Under-23 cyclists Zion Pulido (18.756) of Rigtech Sonics, Michael Ackee (19.362) and Harris (19.910) completed the set.