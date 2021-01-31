Active covid19 cases down to 261

Photo courtesy CDC.

THE Health Ministry has said nine more people have tested positive for covid19. However, there has been a decrease in the number of active cases to 261.

In its 4 pm release on Saturday, the ministry said the total number of recorded covid19 cases is now 7,542 and that 7,147 patients have recovered. Active cases remain below 300, as the total decreased by 11 from 272 on Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital is now 32, with four at step-down facilities, 348 in state quarantine and 216 in self-isolation.

The total number of tests done at both private and public labs is 83,396. It noted that 37,762 of these tests were done at private labs.

The death toll remains at 134.