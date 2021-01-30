WASA douse Crusaders in Champions League

WASA registered a narrow 3-2 victory over Solo Crusaders, in a first-round meeting on Thursday.

Action was in the inaugural TT Champions League, involving top TT table-tennis clubs.

In the fifth and deciding match, at the D’Abadie Community Centre in Arouca, Alaric Humphreys of WASA brushed aside Solo Crusaders’ N’kosi Rouse 11-6, 11-7, 11-9 to seal the deal for his club.

Humphreys’ victory was even sweeter as he was soundly beaten 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9 by Anthony “Sandfly” Brown in the first encounter.

Curtis Humphreys put WASA back on level terms with a crushing 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 result over Crusaders’ N’kosi Rouse.

Kyle Borneo put WASA 2-1 ahead after overcoming Andrew Alexander 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 but Brown earned his second win, courtesy of a 7-11, 11-9, 11-6 scoreline over Curtis Humphreys.

The tie was locked at 2-2 before Alaric Humphreys ensured an overall win for WASA.

There was an earlier showdown at D’Abadie, featuring hosts D’Abadie Youths and Survivors, with Survivors prevailing 3-2.

Survivors’ Isa Mohammed blanked Anson Wellington 11-6, 12-10, 11-8, but Sherdon Pierre brought the Youths back in the tie with an 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 11-7 win over Michael Fong.

Survivors reclaimed the lead after Musaajib Newaj edged Edwin Humphreys 4-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-7, 12-10, but Wellington took care of Fong 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.

In the final showdown of the tie, Mohammed got past Pierre 12-10, 12-10, 12-10.

At the Siparia Community Centre on Thursday, Renegades had a comfortable 3-0 win over Southerners.

Franklyn Seechan rallied from two sets down to beat Anson Lowkie 8-11, 5-11, 11-4, 16-14, 11-8; Yuvraaj Dookram defeated Terry Corbin 11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7 and Kenneth Parmanand whipped Wayne Oudit 11-9, 11-6, 11-9.

The Champions League will continue on Saturday, from 6.30 pm, with a clash between Queen’s Park and Renegades at the Queen’s Park Racquet Centre, St Clair.