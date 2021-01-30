Tamana man shot dead, 2 wounded

Stock photo

A 25-year-old Tamana man was killed on Friday night, and two of his relatives injured, when a gunman opened fire on them as they were liming.

According to police, at about 7 pm, Shaquille Joseph of Carmichael Village Street, Tamana was at the roadside when a white Nissan Tiida stopped and a gunman got out and opened fire.

The gunman then got into the car and the driver sped off.

Raj Singh, 40, and Ajay Singh, 13, who were nearby were grazed in the chest and right leg, and right arm respectively.

All three were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where Joseph was declared dead at 7.38 pm, while the two others were treated.

Police said a high-powered rifle was used in the killing as 5.56 shell casings were found at the scene. No motive was given for the attack.