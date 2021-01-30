Prisons officers call on Government to start wage talks

Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan speaks to prison officers during visit to the Glen Road prison in Scarborough, Tobago in November 2020. The Prisons Officers Association wants Government to start wage negotiations. File photo -

THE Prisons Officers Association (POA) wants Government to begin wage negotiations saying it is not pressing for significant increases.

The association was responding to Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s statement last Tuesday that Government could not afford significant wage increases which would be at "an astronomical cost".

Imbert, in response to questions in the Senate, said in early 2020 Government had given the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) the go-ahead to pay allowances of $765 million but could not do so again because of the economic cost of the covid19 pandemic.

"We simply did not have that $765 million to make available at that point in time," he said.

While he did not say what the benchmark for salaries would be, Imbert gave an example, saying a three per cent increase would be more affordable than a nine per cent increase.

Imbert said the budget shortfall of an estimated $16 billion meant there would be "consequences" if negotiations were settled too high.

In response to Imbert’s comments, the association, in a statement on Friday said they don’t see the issue as “being about astronomical increases in salaries” rather adhering to the law in accordance with the Prison Service Act 13:02.

“An economic downturn is not an excuse for breaking the law but an opportunity to modify the discussions around the table. We do not demand percentages increases, we demand for the negotiations to start which are our rights under the Constitution of TT,” the association said.

It added that failure to begin negotiations will be a “dereliction of duty.”

“Whatever the circumstances faced by the country economically must form part of the discussions and provide a platform from which innovative solutions can possibly germinate.”