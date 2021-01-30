Powerful voice goes silent

THE EDITOR: Her message of empowerment and awareness reverberates through the depths of our hearts with telling impact.

Her voice echoed a calming assurance especially to women, with an impressive and expertly expressed tone that was virtuosically executed.

There was a particular difference last Thursday – when "Mother" was gone. We were all collectively plunged into mourning.

Sandra "Singing Sandra" Des Vignes-Millington will be fondly remembered for her strong presence and the message behind her music.

She arose from East Port of Spain and the hills of Morvant/Laventille and became a well-respected artiste. Her lifelong career was decorated with numerous achievements. Mrs Des Vignes-Millington was the embodiment of courage, strength, perseverance, and excellence.

My sincerest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and loved ones. "The sun rises slowly over the hills. Everywhere is golden sunlight but still." – Voices From The Ghetto (1999)

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain