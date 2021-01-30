Pena relishing opportunity to make TT debut

Federico Pena -

FEDERICO PENA is relishing his opportunity to make his TT debut, as the national football team will face hosts United States on Sunday in a friendly international at the Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

The game will kick off at 8 pm (TT time).

Pena, born on March 30, 1999 in Port of Spain, migrated to Winnipeg, Canada with his family at the age of ten.

Pena, who plays both as a midfielder and wing-back, is a member for Canadian Premier League team Valour FC in his hometown of Winnipeg.

In an interview with TT Football Association (TTFA) media officer Shaun Fuentes on Friday, after the team’s training session at Orlando, Pena described how he felt when he was called up to play for the TT squad, under the guidance of coach Terry Fenwick.

“It was an amazing moment for me and my family,” he said. “I called my dad right away (and) my little brother.

“It’s just an honour, growing up in Trinidad, watching them in the 2006 World Cup, guys like Dwight Yorke, Latapy, Shaka Hislop – he’s my second cousin. Looking up to players like that and being able to wear the same badge as them is the biggest honour for me and my family. I’m very grateful for it.”

Asked if he is living a boyhood dream, Pena replied, “Yea, that’s exactly what you can call it. Back when I was a kid, I wanted to be a goalie, but that didn’t work out.

“I’m an outfield player but I wanted to play for the TT team. I still remember the (Soca Warriors) World Cup song (Fighter by MX Prime). It’s something that always stuck with me.”

He had his first meeting with Fenwick and his TT teammates on Friday.

“The guys were great, we have a lot of talent in the squad,” said Pena. “It’s a very competitive team. It’s an adjustment for me because I’m in the off-season right now. So far, the coach has a very clear picture of what he wants from the team and the guys are executing that plan in training. Hopefully we’ll be able to execute that against the United States.”

Sunday’s match is likely to be a tough assignment for the TT team against US, especially in the US.

“It’s a big stage and one I think (TT) is ready for. We have beaten them in the past. It’s a big opportunity for everyone on the team, not just me. Although I’m from Trinidad, I live in Canada so that’s like our rival. We don’t like the United States, we have a long rivalry. It’s a bit personal for me as well. If I get in, I want to do the best that I can.”