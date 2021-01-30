I agree with the Opposition

THE EDITOR: For once, I agree with the Opposition that Government’s treatment of nationals stranded abroad is cruel, inhumane and discriminatory. So we can make arrangements to take in 15 deportees from the US but none for our nationals?

And what about the diplomats? Are we saying that if we had a real pandemic from a very contagious agent, we would have been obliged to let them self-quarantine? That makes no sense.

The point I make is this: whether or not we are obliged to treat with diplomats and deportees this way, why can’t we extend the same courtesy to our own nationals? If you are qualified, healthwise, to enter the country, why the need for State quarantine? Of those who have been state-quarantined, how many have died? None? So what’s the problem?

It’s time to stop being disingenuous about covid19. We must stop harping on “cases.” Only if it’s life-threatening should a case warrant special attention, as with any other ailment. There is nothing special about covid19.

For the vast majority of people, testing positive is no worse than a mild irritation. Why do we use that to terrorise the population, curtailing freedoms, disrupting livelihoods and in general, making life miserable for people who have nothing to fear from this virus?

The authorities should honestly do what they continuously tell us they’re doing, and look at the evidence, look at the science.

People are having all kinds of parties/gatherings/weddings with no one dying, or even getting sick. I have no problem with the borders being closed. But where is the justification for the continued prevention of many of our citizens from making an honest living or returning home to loved ones?

ADRIAN CHARLES

Via e-mail