Arima woman kidnapped, ransom demanded

A 23-year-old Arima woman has been kidnapped and a ransom for her safe return has been demanded from her relatives.

Anti-Kidnapping Unit police report that Andrea Bharatt and a friend got into a taxi in Arima at about 5.50 pm on Friday.

The friend was dropped off at her home in Cleaver Heights and Bharatt was expected to arrive at her home on Arima Old Road, shortly after.

When Bharatt did not arrive, her father called her cellphone but got no answer.

Around 7.30 pm, he called again and a male-sounding voice answered. The person demanded money, threatening to hurt the young woman.

Security camera footage from the home of Bharatt's friend and neighbouring buildings were viewed by the police.

The footage showed Bharatt's friend getting out of the taxi, a white Nissan Versa, but the licence plate was not visible.

Police were told the driver was a slim, dark-skinned man of African descent. The front seat passenger a dark-skinned, medium-build man of African descent. The women got into the taxi on King Street, Arima and were expected at their homes within 20 minutes.

CCTV footage from along King Street is expected to be secured by PC Emmanuel to assist with the investigation.

Bharatt's disappearance is the first reported incident of this nature since the abduction and murder of teenager Ashanti Riley.

The San Juan 18-year-old was picked up by a PH taxi near her home, on November 29, 2020, and her decomposing body was found on December 4. A 32-year-old PH driver, Luciano Quash, is charged with her murder.