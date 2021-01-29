Wife finds man found shot dead at Charlieville home
A woman found the bullet-riddled body of her 29-year-old husband at their Charlieville home on Thursday.
Police say Richard Julien's wife last saw him when she left their Andy Trace home at about 8 am.
She spoke to him hours later. But when she got back from work at about 3 pm she found him dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
She later realised that cash and jewellery estimated to be worth about $4,000 were missing from the house.
Comments
"Wife finds man found shot dead at Charlieville home"