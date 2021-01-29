Two wounded in St James shooting

Two men are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in St James on Friday morning.

Police said the men, 25 and 55, were walking on Dundonald Hill, off Long Circular Road, at around 8.30 am when a man approached and shot at them.

The gunman then ran off along a nearby track.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw the men bleeding.

A passer-by took them the St James Medical Facility.

The 25-year-old man was treated for gunshot wounds to his right buttock and the 55-year-old man was treated for a wound to his left heel.

St James police are continuing enquiries.