Two wounded in St James shooting
Two men are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in St James on Friday morning.
Police said the men, 25 and 55, were walking on Dundonald Hill, off Long Circular Road, at around 8.30 am when a man approached and shot at them.
The gunman then ran off along a nearby track.
Residents heard the gunshots and saw the men bleeding.
A passer-by took them the St James Medical Facility.
The 25-year-old man was treated for gunshot wounds to his right buttock and the 55-year-old man was treated for a wound to his left heel.
St James police are continuing enquiries.
