TT crying as Singing Sandra passes on

National treasure Sandra “Singing Sandra” Des Vignes Millington proudly holds up her Masters of Calypso award at her Cashew Gardens home on July 27, 2017. FILE PHOTO -

There was crying all across TT, the region and parts of the world as the news of Sandra “Singing Sandra” Des Vignes Millington’s death spread.

The calypso icon died on Wednesday night.

A post on her official Facebook page said on January 28, “Dear loyal fans and supporters worldwide, it is with deep regret that you be informed of the passing of national icon Sandra Des Vignes, The Singing Sandra, who passed away last night. More information will be sent when made available.”

Des Vignes Millington died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC). The cause of her death is not yet known. She was 64.

Her songs and messages were so potent that on any given day, while walking through Port of Spain, the strains of her 1999 winning song Voices in the Ghetto or her 1987 hit Die With my Dignity could be heard, along with many of her others. Singing Sandra’s Paramin also paid tribute to Christmas celebrations in the Maraval village.

Condolences and memories flowed far and wide across social media within hours of the news of her death, such was her impact on the national consciousness.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) said on its Facebook page it was shocked and saddened to learn of her sudden death.

Giving historical information about Singing Sandra’s meteoric rise in calypso, TUCO said she was born in 1957 in East Dry River and raised in Morvant. It said in 1984, while in her mid-20s she was approached by calypsonian Dr Zhivago to perform two of her songs and was recruited to Mighty Sparrow’s Youth Brigade tent at that Carnival.

“Her exceptional talent and persistence in hard work and in music resulted in her winning the National Calypso Queen in 1987. From that moment and after, her career accelerated at an exponential rate. She went on to win the Carifesta Monarch and Calypso Queen of the World titles in 1992 and she performed at the Reggae Sunsplash festival in 1992.”

She was the second woman to win the Calypso Monarch, winning in 1999 with Song for Healing and Voices from the Ghetto (Crying), it said.

She won again in 2003 with For Whom the Bell Tolls and Ancient Rhythm, “the first female calypsonian to win the title twice,” it said.

She was also part of the all-female calypso group,United Sisters, along with Marvellous Marva, Tigress, and the late Lady B. In 1991, the sisters won the National Song Festival with their hit Ambataila Woman. In 1993, their Whoa Donkey was a local and regional hit.

Slinger “Mighty Sparrow” Francisco said in a phone interview that he heard the news of her death early on Thursday morning.

“She was a fine person and she was always filled with humour. We used to laugh a lot. A good performer. A very good performer. I am sorry to hear that she is gone.”

He asked TT to say a prayer and try to remember her. Sparrow said TT was losing its champions.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said long before the Time’s Up and the Me Too movements took root, Singing Sandra embraced the women’s movement and provided women with the rallying call to “die with their dignity.”

The Office of the Prime Minister’s communications unit extended condolences to Singing Sandra’s friends and family.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said in a statement that TT had lost a gifted singer, songwriter and artiste in Singing Sandra. Persad-Bissessar said her powerful voice and stirring lyrics will be remembered by fans in TT and worldwide.

“Her songs such as Voices From The Ghetto and Die With My Dignity remain compelling social commentaries, and give listeners insight into her experiences and how they shaped her life,” it said.

Songwriter Christophe Grant, in an interview on i95.5 FM, said people knew where they stood with Singing Sandra because she spoke her mind, whether they liked it or not.

“Her spirituality always shone out. She cared for people deeply,” he said.

He said when people think of Singing Sandra he wanted them to think of someone very giving, very loving and a mentor to many young calypsonians, mostly female but not only female.

Former calypso monarch Karene Asche was among those she mentored. Asche told Newsday that Singing Sandra’s death was sudden. She said she had spoken to her last week, as she gave an interview and called Singing Sandra to tell her to expect an article in the newspaper.

“She told me she was in the hospital and I asked her if she needed me to come. She said, ‘No. I wouldn’t be here for too long.’”

Asche said Sandra supported her after her father Errol Asche’s death last year.

“She never left my side when my dad died and I am forever grateful for that. I cannot be Singing Sandra, but what I can be is myself, and I know she would accept me for that.”

Ache said Singing Sandra is a legend who deserves “the works.”

“I think with successful women, they need to put us where we are supposed to be because we are the mothers of this land. I hope they do what they have to do,” she said.