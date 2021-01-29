Southerners spank D’Abadie Youths

SOUTHERNERS spanked D’Abadie Youths 3-1 on Wednesday evening, in a first round encounter of the inaugural TT Champions League, at the D’Abadie Community Centre, Arouca.

Terry Corbin was named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the contest, after he defeated Declan John and Everton Sorzano in his two singles matches.

Corbin rallied from a set down to beat John 5-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-9 and he guaranteed victory for Southerners in the tie with a 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 11-5 result over Sorzano. Anson Lowkie got Southerners off the mark with an 11-8, 11-4, 8-11, 11-8 win over Sorzano, before Corbin extended the lead for his team, at John’s expense.

Anson Wellington reduced the deficit in the tie to 2-1 after overcoming Wayne Oudit 7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4 but Corbin sealed the deal with a four-set victory over Sorzano.

The tournament will continue on Saturday with a clash between Queen’s Park and Renegades at the Queen’s Park Racquet Centre in St Clair.