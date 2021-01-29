Prison officer escapes shooting in Sangre Grande

File photo

A 28-year-old prison officer narrowly escaped death after a gunman attacked him in his front yard on Thursday night.

Police said Kyle Ferreira, a prison officer posted at the Carrera Island Facility, was standing in the front yard of his Sangre Grande home on Thursday when he saw a man approaching.

When the man got closer Ferreira realised he had a gun, and as he turned to run he heard gunshots. He threw himself to the ground, injuring his knee, and the gunman fled.

Police were alerted and Ferreira was taken to hospital, where his injured knee was treated.

Police found a spent shell at the scene.