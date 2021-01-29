Princes Town woman beaten, robbed at home

Bandits beat a 72-year-old Princes Town woman and stole cash and valuables before driving off with her silver Toyota Aqua car.

The victim, Daisy Seereeram, who lives at Sahai Trace in Borde Narve, was treated and discharged from the Princes Town District Health Facility on Tuesday night.

Up to Thursday, police were still searching for the bandits and the stolen car.

Police said the pensioner was watching TV at about 8.45 pm on Tuesday, but her dogs kept barking. She went to the front door and four men accosted her.

They hit her and tied up her hands and feet. They ransacked the house and stole about $500, her cellphone, her car and other valuables.

She managed to untie herself and alerted neighbours mearby.

They contacted Princes Town police, and PCs Isaac and Dennis of the CID visited and searched for the criminals.

Police said the trace connects St Croix Road to Cipero Road, so the thieves could have fled in any direction.