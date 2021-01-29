PCA: Cops in Princes Town shooting didn't have bodycams turned on

A preliminary investigation into the shooting death of Carlos Manuel Olive Cruz at the hands of a municipal police officer in Princes Town last year revealed the officers involved were wearing their body cameras, but they were not switched on.

The PCA, in a release, said it completed its investigation and forwarded its findings to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further action, pursuant to section 30 (1) of the PCA Act.

The act says the authority has the ability to investigate either to identify whether more probing is needed or refer a matter to the DPP or Commissioner of Police for further action.

“During the course of the PCA’s preliminary investigation, information gathered revealed that the municipal police officers involved were outfitted with body-worn cameras, which were operational at the time, but which were not activated.”

On October 2 last year, two municipal PCs were on mobile patrol when they saw two men fighting on Cacique Street, one of whom was Cruz. Police separated the two, but there was a struggle between one of the officers and Cruz.

A police report said in keeping with the use-of-force policy the officer fired one shot, which hit Cruz in the chest.

Police took Cruz to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where he died. The police officer was treated for minor injuries.