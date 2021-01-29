No liming please!

FILE PHOTO: Nelson Street Girls RC Primary School Principal Lisa Lynch points to where a student should stand to ensure physical distancing as classes resumed at primary schools across the country on July 7, 2020. Exam students will again be allowed to return to physical classrooms on February 8. -

THE Prime Minister appealed to citizens especially those involved in transport to help selected pupils get safely to and from school when they are allowed to return for vital activities such as science labs, amid school closure due to the covid19 pandemic.

He was addressing the post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Thursday.

While a cohort of pupils in forms 4-6 can soon return to school, he said this must be done in “a safe and sensible way.”

Saying many countries are going in the reverse direction to TT’s phased opening up of schools, he implored citizens to help ensure this re-opening would not have to be reversed.

As a grandfather, Rowley shared his reflections on the effects of children having been kept home for a year due school closures due to the pandemic.

“I have a grandson who is at my home with me and I could tell you children are being affected. You could see it. Those of you who have children will know what I’m talking about.

“But the bigger picture is we need to keep them healthy and alive.”

Pupils returning to school must do so by rigidly following covid19 protocols.

“I’d like to appeal to those children and parents who are going to come out, come out, go to school and get back home.

“No amount of liming, no amount of coming together, partying and congregation. Try and be alone as you come out. Stay away from populations as much as you can.”

He urged pupils to go from home to school and straight home. The Ministry of Education will provide additional staff to help with these pupils.

“These movements are dependent on how we behave.”

Regarding vaccinations, he said some countries are finding that the numbers of vaccine doses they had initially anticipated were not available.

Saying the logistics of carrying out inoculations were as big an issue as any other, he said the vaccination programme was not going as fast as it should, even in larger countries. TT’s plan remained the vaccinate the most vulnerable, especially health workers and the elderly, the PM said.

Hoping that other manufacturers such as Johnson and Johnson get their vaccines approved, Rowley said TT was awaiting approval and delivery of the vaccines.

Saying Caricom was very concerned about vaccine availability, he said Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley was liaising with the African Union which had offered to help this region access vaccines.