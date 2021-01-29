Mason Hall/Moriah residents: 'We wanted Sheldon'

Former representative Sheldon Cunningham

Dissatisfaction over the People’s National Movement’s (PNM’s) rejection of Sheldon Cunningham as its representative contributed significantly to the party losing the Mason Hall/Moriah/Providence seat in the January 25 THA election.

So claimed residents of the electoral district, which Cunningham had represented for the past seven years.

Speaking to Newsday Tobago on Wednesday, the residents said since being elected in 2013, Cunningham had distinguished himself as a representative for two consecutive terms.

But during the PNM’s screening of candidates for seat, in October, the party rejected him in favour of former secretary for infrastructure, quarries and the environment Kwesi Des Vignes.

Des Vignes, who is also the PNM Tobago Council PRO, had served previously as a councillor in the THA.

He lost the seat to the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP’s) Ian “Whitey” Pollard.

A shop owner in Mason Hall, who did not want to be identified, said many people in the area voted against the PNM over its treatment of Cunningham.

“The reason why they vote against the PNM is because of what they do to the man that was there before. And that was bad,” the man said.

“He (Cunningham) was a good representative. He was a good fella. He used to come around and talk to the people.”

The shop owner recalled that prior to 2013, Mason Hall/Moriah/Providence was never a “PNM seat.”

He added: “Personally, it was never PNM. But they won the seat and they were glad.”

The man said although Cunningham was a good representative, the PNM could not do much for the area.

“The man win his seat but he never really get the chance to really work with the people at all.”

He believes Des Vignes should have never offered himself as a candidate.

“All of them from the same village. I don’t know how he get tied up with that. What he trying to fight the man down for? I find that was real bad.”

Cunningham had previously complained about the illegal distribution of food cards in the electoral district.

"I hope this is dealt with quickly because we don't want this to be a thorn in the thistle later on...We are doing this to help people and not for mileage," he told Tobago Channel 5.

He was later summoned to a meeting by PNM leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine.

Another young man, who manages a convenience store in Moriah, said he does not pay much attention to politics.

But he said he heard people say the PNM lost the seat because of the manner in which the party treated Cunningham.

He said he was not shocked by the results of the election.

“The area not progressing. It staying the same year after year – is only promises.”

POLLARD DEVELOPED RELATIONSHIPS

Another Moriah resident Kadesha Hamilton, said she developed a personal relationship with Pollard during his visits to the area.

Hamilton said Pollard had ensured that remedial work was carried out at Claire Street, where she lives.

“Ian “Whitey” Pollard was the only person that actually came into this street and personally brought backhoes and trucks and helped clear out the street,” she said.

“Mr Pollard actually came straight to our house and actually took an interest in us personally. It wasn’t just because he was part of a party.”

Hamilton claimed she has never physically seen Des Vignes.

“I don’t know what he looked like other than seeing him on a billboard. But, now I can say I have a personal relationship with Mr Pollard.

“I believe he won this seat because he actually show himself in the community to make a change. And people really looking for change now.”

Another female resident, who lives a short distance away from the recently opened Moriah Health Centre, agreed.

She said people wanted change and voted accordingly.

“If you are cooking rice and it eh cooking properly, try a new rice,” she said.

“You have to do something but you still have to work when the day come.”

The woman, who has lived in Moriah for the past 34 years, believes the PDP should be given a chance.

“Let us see what they go do and if they doing the same thing, then vote them out. That’s all.”

Marlon Peters, who moved to Moriah a few months ago, also believes people want change.

He said unemployment is a major problem.

“There needs to be more opportunities for young people, especially in terms of business projects and ideas so that they can become entrepreneurs.”

Peters said the area also needed a gas station and an ATM.

He said if residents needed cash they had to either go to Castara or Scarborough, several kilometres away.

UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS?

Lloyd Nichols, who said his family has always been PNM, believes Des Vignes should have never been selected as the candidate.

“That cause Moriah district to lose the election because the guy that was there before, he was always the people’s choice. He is a die-hard and the people’s man,” he said, adding Cunningham tried his best to help people in the area.

Nichols, 71, regarded Des Vignes as “green (inexperienced in the politics).”

“In my talks, village to village, people have their own personal views about the whole thing. But I think that is what caused Moriah to lose that seat, the people have spoken.”

Nichols said it appeared as though people were voting for individuals as opposed to issues.

He added many people also make unrealistic demands of the Government.

“People say they want change but as a government you can’t full all the baskets at the same time. Everything takes time.”

Nichols said he has been voting since he was old enough to do so.

“I voting from day one. I meet meh grandmother in PNM, meh grandfather in PNM. I always a PNM.

“So, I am a bit surprised by the loss in Moriah because is not somebody yuh bring from Canaan and put here. Is somebody who born here, who around here.

“But then, say what, everybody have their own views about it. But it does not interest me who win now or who lose tomorrow, we want betterment for Tobago.”

Nichols said the people wanted a new health centre in Moriah “but they still vote out PNM.

“They got a new fast ferry and they still vote out PNM. So, is it development they want or individualism that cause this loss?” he asked.