Man charged with robbing Pt Fortin supermarket

The third time was not the charm for Joshua McMillan, 22, who was charged on Thursday with three counts of robbery with aggravation after he allegedly robbed a supermarket three times.

He is believed to have been among four men who, at 9.47 on Christmas Eve, stormed into a Point Fortin supermarket and announced a hold-up.

The men took cash and alcohol estimated at $6,227. 80 and escaped on foot.

McMillan was also allegedly among three men armed with cutlasses who robbed the same supermarket of cash and alcohol valued at $4,540, on January 17.

On Tuesday he was one of two men, one armed with a hatchet, who once again allegedly went into the supermarket and robbed the owner of $2,890 before escaping.

But this time officers on mobile patrol in the area intercepted and arrested McMillan and the other suspect. McMillan was later charged for the three robberies.

He is expected to appear before a Point Fortin magistrate.

Police said three other men are still at large as investigations continue.