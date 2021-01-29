Kalpee climbs to another level

Freetown Collective's Lou Lyons, left, Muhammad Muwakil and Kalpee. -

MUSICIAN Kalpee has released an acoustic version of his Feel Good Playlist Vol 1 EP and the official video for Climb on FVP Records via the Absolute Label Services.

The five-track EP is an intimate, stripped-back soundscape with Kalpee's distinctive vocal resonating over his electric guitar. Inspired by his Caribbean roots, the project fuses reggae and calypso into a contemporary R&B, pop sound. The Climb official video was shot in TT and features Freetown Collective.

In a media release Kalpee talks about his near-death accident featured in Climb video and explains how he honed his guitar-playing skills:

“Five years ago, I started learning how to play guitar acoustically from watching YouTube videos, which really impacted my songwriting so much; opening up new avenues for melodies with each chord progression that I taught myself. Three years later the wonderful team at Gibson Guitar welcomed me into the Gibson family and introduced me to electric and my sound, songwriting and production skills grew once more.”

He adds: “I’ve always been a huge fan on the simplicity of just guitar and vocals which is how most of my songwriting begins, and so being able to deliver a stripped-back version of the EP was all about grassroots for me, and being able to showcase the tracks in their most honest form.”

Directed by long-time friend and collaborator Azriel Bahadoor, Climb was the first song Kalpee wrote after his near-death, car accident in September 2019. Writing and producing the track helped him find relief from the trauma, the release said.

Not knowing at the time of the accident that the cameras were still recording the scene – the Climb video included snippets of footage from it. Additionally, the video touches upon Freetown Collective’s lead singers, activist Muhammad Muwakil’s involvement in the Black Live Matter (BLM) movement, and also addresses trained lawyer turned full-time artist Lou Lyon’s experience with his diagnosed mental health challenges.

All three stories intertwine, and their raw, relatable emotions develop throughout the video, the release said.

On discovering the footage of the accident and eventually using it in the video, Kalpee said: “I was in two minds whether to release it or not, but as it was so important to all of us that the visual to Climb be as honest as the lyrics that we wrote, then I believe it was captured to be seen. I hope the video brings those that watch it strength and hope to overcome their darkest days.”

The original EP was released in October 2020 and includes the single Gimme De Ting featuring platinum recording superstar Stefflon Don. Co-written and produced by Kalpee and The Anmls (The Weeknd, Future, BANKS, Belly, DRAM, French Montana, Meek Mill) – the track received radio support from BBC 1Xtra’s DJ Target and DJ Ace as well as Capital 1Xtra’s Ras Kwame. Other songs on the EP are Put A Record On – which pays homage to Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, Water Flowing, and Runaway.

Kalpee worked with an elite line up of Grammy-Award producers and writers including Carla Marie Williams (who works with Beyonce, Britney Spears, Rudimental, Sean Paul), Yei Gonzales (Diplo, Cardi B, Dj Khaled) and Santiago Rodriguez (Little Mix, Pit Bull, Akon), the release said.

Kalpee has garnered accolades from Earmilk, Official Charts, 1883 Magazine, Clash, Complex UK, Hunger TV, Ladygunn, GRM Daily, Bonafide Magazine and Guap Magazine. He teamed up with BooHooMAN on a series of Feelgood Friday live sessions which ran online in December 2020. Additionally, Kalpee co-hosted and performed for Unlock Virtual Festival last year; the charitable online event teamed up with various musicians, influencers and comedians to raise donations for The Prince’s Trust.

The musician, songwriter and producer will be sharing more new music which pins him at the forefront of the growing resurgence of island pop and affirming his position as an artist to watch in 2021. The release said more announcements to be revealed soon.

