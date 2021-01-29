Help teens stay connected during pandemic

DR ASHA PEMBERTON

Teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

As we end the first month of 2021, we continue to adjust to ongoing social restrictions in our lives and those of teenagers and young adults. It is clear that the impact of these changes have been significant particularly on children and teens. Almost a complete year of online education has meant that young people have been physically and emotionally separated from their friends as well as the routine, structure and community of schools. Throughout adolescence peer interactions occupy a primary and important role in holistic development. Young people rely on friendships to support their emerging sense of self as peers are most likely to understand the nuances of culture and expression of their generation.

It is no surprise, therefore, that many parents locally are reporting increasing irritability and frustration by their teens. Although the online environment is now their portal of access to education and connection, it is critical that parents additionally support healthy peer interactions for their young people, while always following the guidance of authorities and health experts.

Create virtual celebrations

Almost a complete year has passed and therefore everyone, teens and children included, will have had a birthday or other milestone pass by during social restrictions. For young people, annual celebrations occupy particular significance in their lives and we can expect disappointment and grief at these losses. Be creative in setting virtual calls and parties that include as much video communication as possible. Teens often gravitate toward text-only contact, however the importance of seeing the faces and body language of friends is essential to learning non-verbal communication as well as enhancing the social experience.

Welcome their suggestions

While online conferencing has become a staple for work-from-home initiatives, allow your teens to express their preferences as to how they communicate with friends. Parents should not force or demand their teens to use certain apps but should instead be supportive and supervising as they explore virtual substitutes.

Express empathy and be supportive

Parents may be tempted to remind their teens that they “should be grateful to be healthy during a pandemic.” The teen brain has limited capacity to fully understand more abstract concepts. Their primary experience is within the here and now. It is indeed important to reinforce feelings of gratitude, however parents should remain mindful of the impact of ongoing sorrow or disappointment on emotional health. Allow young people to express their feelings in a safe space free of judgment. This is perhaps the best way to truly understand their experience and provide the supports required.

Remember to be mindful

Mindfulness allows teenagers the opportunity to be still and recognise their emotions. The pandemic and associated changes have been overwhelming, and are not yet over. Consistently practising mindful activity helps teens navigate negative emotions and find strategies to approach them without judgment and with a sense of calm. Mindful breathing activities or journalling are often acceptable and enjoyable to teenagers, and can become ingrained habits that they take forward into their adult lives.