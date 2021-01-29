N Touch
Grenade, camouflage found in Las Cuevas

File photo: Las Cuevas Bay Photo:Jeff K Mayers
Police found a grenade along with camouflage clothes and ammunition in Las Cuevas on Thursday.

Police said they were carrying out an exercise in the North Eastern Division.

Officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force searched an area off a track near the Las Cuevas Community Centre, and found a bucket holding the items.

The grenade was wrapped in a white T-shirt. The ammunition was in a black plastic bag. No regimental numbers could be found on the clothing.

No one was arrested but investigations are continuing.

