Examine social media impact on youths

THE EDITOR: Research on the impact of social media on youths should be considered because of the potential risks to this vulnerable section of society.

Social media can greatly impact the mental health of children and it becomes a conduit with deep psychological underpinnings useful for studies.

We see that it sets a tone for defining one's presence and exposure to the public sphere. Equally important, the content displayed on social media platforms redirects our focus to truths about a person's personality which are defining tenets. It speaks to their self-esteem.

Key social media indicators which should be carefully observed are cyber-bullying and peer pressure, as they may contribute to deviant behaviour and suicidal tendencies.

It is very critical to assess risk mitigation strategies that would further assist healthcare professionals, legislators, policymakers and educators to evince awareness and implement support systems for the benefit of parents and our youth.

Some may strongly decry the negligence on the part of parents and it can go so far that parents may be greeted with invectives. Yet to discover that a child suffered an unfortunate fate thereafter only further exacerbates the trauma on the family of the dearly departed, especially when it seems not to have been the intent.

They deserve our empathy, psycho-social support, and positive interventions.

Sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the dearly departed Emmanuel Poteon. He was nine when he passed away and his death, it was reported, may have resulted from some sort of challenge on social media.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain