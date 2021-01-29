Dumas: Let court decide on THA impasse

REGINALD DUMAS -

Retired head of the public service Reginald Dumas has strongly suggested that the deadlock in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) should be resolved in court.

He made the suggestion on Friday, the day after the newly sworn-in THA members took their oaths of office at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

The THA members, six of whom are from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and the remaining six from the People’s National Movement (PNM), later failed to agree on a presiding officer oversee the business of assembly.

Both parties are currently seeking legal advice. The January 25 THA election was the first time in the assembly’s history that a tie occurred.

Speaking to Newsday, Dumas said, “The first way out, it seems to me, is to go to court.”

Dumas also disagreed with the view that outgoing members, some of whom did not seek re-election, should be allowed to continue in their roles as secretaries and assistant secretaries during the stalemate.

“My feeling is that until the court rules, the people from the former assembly, some of whom lost their seats – what you are saying is that a man who lost his seat can sit as an assemblyman, but the fella who beat him cannot, not only as an assemblyman but as a secretary.

"How do you explain that logically in the context of democracy?”

Dumas said while the matter is being deliberated in the court, THA chief administrator Bernadette Solomon-Koroma and other administrators should carry out the administrative functions necessary to keep the assembly going.