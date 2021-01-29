Does the refinery still make sense?

THE EDITOR: Is Government looking backward rather than forward when it comes to the former Petrotrin refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre?

When Texaco was privatised it was primarily to save 3,000 jobs. But should that same thinking apply to a different time, where renewable energy (such as solar and wind power) have made great progress against fossil fuels?

Rehicles powered by internal combustion engines will be phased out by the mid-2030s in most countries. The major oil players understand that the writing is on the wall for oil and it is an industry in decline.

British Petroleum (BP) has restructured and cut 10,000 jobs and more importantly, they have cut their oil exploration teams by 85 per cent. BP thinks oil and gas will remain its main revenue source until 2030 – nine years from now!

Does it make sense for TT to restart and continue refinery operations for a useful shelf life of less than a decade?

Government needs to think very carefully about the future of the refinery before deciding its fate.

R SAMAROO

Via e-mail