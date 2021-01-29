Crying for Singing Sandra

HER VOICE none are likely to forget. But her powerful advocacy too we must always remember.

The legacy of Singing Sandra, who died early yesterday, is how she helped to renew faith in calypso as the conscience of the nation. In the process, she also confronted us with the question: what is the role of the artist?

Sandra DesVignes-Millington was born in Port of Spain in 1957, when TT was on the cusp of independence. The optimism of those heady years soon gave way to realities none could ignore, realities that she would draw upon time and again in her stirring stage performances.

Voices from the Ghetto remains her most popular feat, an ironic fact given how sombre it was. In a way, it was a radical foil to the feelgood soca and calypso of its time.

Few calypsonians achieve iconic status on the strength of one piece alone. While she gave many other memorable performances, and drew from a stable of talented writers like Tobago Crusoe and Christophe Quasar-Grant, it is the energy she brought to this one piece that defines her.

“The sun rises slowly over the hills,” the song begins optimistically. Then comes a litany of woes exposing the underbelly of modern-day Trinidad, with entire communities caught up in the throes of inequality: “Empty promises is what they hear/No running water from year to year.”

Singing Sandra won the Calypso Monarch title in 1999, performing this song (and another, Song for Healing). At the time, it was only the second occasion in the competition’s history that a woman had won.

But her contribution to breaking the glass ceiling was not limited to this victory alone. She also won the title again in 2003, won the 1987 National Calypso Queen competition, the 1992 Carifesta Monarch contest, and the 1992 Calypso Queen of the World competition in St Maarten.

Alongside Lady B, Tigress, and Marvellous Marva, Singing Sandra was also a part of the United Sisters. Their runaway hit Whoa Donkey was a favorite for the 1993 Road March, but was beaten by SuperBlue’s Bachannal Time. It was a loss Singing Sandra later attributed to the feeling that soca was a male-dominated art.

Indeed, one of her earliest hits, 1987’s Sexy Employees (commonly referred to as Die with My Dignity), was a kind of precursor to the modern #MeToo movement: a stirring indictment of sexual harassment in the workplace by men.

The griot, the calypsonian has always dwelled on the topical, but Singing Sandra, for better or worse, removed the feelgood factor, seeking to make hearts pulse for justice.

“Some say life is a cycle,” she declared in Voices from the Ghetto. One cycle has ended for her. But her soaring notes live on.