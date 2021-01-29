Canada bans flights to TT

Justin Trudeau

CANADA has placed the Caribbean along with Mexico on a list of destinations that will be suspended until May in an effort by the North American country to fight covid19.

Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat will cancel their flights to the region and Mexico from January 31 to April 30 according to an article in CTV News posted on Friday.

National Security Minister Stuart Young did not respond when asked if this would have any impact on nationals wanting to return to TT.

The article stated: “The airlines will be making arrangements with customers currently travelling in the affected regions to organise their return flights” quoting Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The new measures are expected to affect 15 Air Canada destinations and 14 WestJet destinations. Air Canada, the article said, will make a number of one-way commercial flights from affected destinations after January 31 to bring people to Canada.