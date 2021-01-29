Bitter pill for PNM to swallow

THE EDITOR: With pomp and ceremony they rode into town, confident of victory. After all, it’s been 20 years they’ve been large and in charge of the THA. Look at all we've accomplished, they said. New police station, hospital, fire station, fast ferry. Of course we will be elected once again.

But the people spoek with their votes. The result? A 6-6 tie and rejection of the PNM, which lost four THA seats. The electorate looked beyond the PNM's "accomplishments." They questioned, what are your policies and programmes planned (be it in the public or private sectors) to create jobs and stimulate the economy?

There were many factors that contributed to the outcome of the election. Questions surrounding the zipline project initiated under Tracy Davidson-Celestine which never came to fruition with no accountability for money spent.

There was the treatment meted out to ex-THA chief secretary Kelvin Charles. Why such haste to replace him before the elections? There was the rejection of both Sheldon Cunningham and Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus. You don’t treat your own members in this dismissive manner. The people watched and then voted.

The PNM must come to the realisation that rejecting a person selected by various party groups and choosing another does not work. It’s not the PNM Selection Committee who votes for the candidate, it is the constituents.

Tobago is not like Trinidad, where constituents will grumble, but when the time comes to vote, they all throw their support behind the party's choice. PNM Tobago supporters withheld their votes and in doing so, sent a loud message to the party that although it may result in the party being unsuccessful at the polls, their voices must be heard.

Elections are no longer fought via a blitz of advertising in the media. It’s a strategic fight done "on the ground." That’s what the PDP must be given credit for doing. They understood the dynamics. If anyone were to compare the "favourability" rating of Watson Duke and Tracy Davidson-Celestine, there may be little difference.

The PDP understood Duke could not be in the forefront of its campaign and they made a strategic decision to keep him out of the "limelight."

However, in the case of Davidson-Celestine, with all the unanswered questions regarding the zipline project, among other things, she was front and centre of the PNM’s campaign.

There are a number of internal issues the PNM must address coming out of this election. One is the continued tenure of the current leader of the PNM Tobago Council and whether or not she should be replaced by Ancil Dennis, who possibly has a much higher favourability rating.

ALTHEA BRERETON

La Romaine