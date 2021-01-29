Alexander still critical

TT boxer Michael Alexander -

National boxer Michael Alexander remains in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The 28-year-old was involved in a motorbike accident in Diego Martin on Wednesday evening.

He has not regained consciousness since the accident and is breathing via a ventilator. He suffered broken ribs, punctured lungs and broken bones in his left hand, among other injuries.

There has been no real change in his physical condition since Wednesday.

One source close to the situation said on Friday, “When it is appropriate and approved by the medical team and his family, specific updates will be provided.”

The 27-year old is a dominant fighter in the region, having captured men’s welterweight (64kg) bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Alexander was one nine of Trinidad and Tobago’s top prospects to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.