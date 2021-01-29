13 new covid19 cases, no new deaths

Thirteen new cases of covid19 have been reported from samples taken between January 26 and 28.

There have been no new deaths, with the death toll remaining at 134.

The health ministry’s release on Friday said the number of active cases was 272, 15 fewer than Thursday’s figure of 287.

Since March, there have been 7,533 positive cases, of which 7,127 have recovered.

There are 40 people in hospital, two more than Thursday. There are 25 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with three people in the intensive care unit. There are 14 patients at the Caura Hospital and one at the Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill.

Three people are in step-down facilities, one less than Thursday. There are two at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility and one in Tobago. Two people have been discharged from public health facilities and there are 26 recovered community cases.

There are 365 people in state quarantine facilities, a substantial reduction from Thursday’s figure of 530. There are 216 people in home self-isolation, 27 less than Thursday’s figure of 234.

The update said a total of 83,058 people have been tested to date, 37,762 of them at private facilities. The number tested up to Thursday was 82,866.