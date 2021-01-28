What's in store for Biden?
THE EDITOR: Now that the US presidential elections are complete and a new president takes charge of that country's government, I wonder what's in store for the new man in the White House.
I wonder if the numerous writers who have sent letters to your newspaper in objection to and rejection of now ex-president Trump will be honest and fair enough to give this new president the treatment required – good or bad – in the next four years, as was not done during Trump's tenure.
I also wonder if they will critique Mr Biden's term in a balanced and respectful manner and not as they did in the past, when in most cases, they wrote their letters while in hate mode. Time will tell.
RICHARD LOBO
Westmoorings
