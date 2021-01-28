TT, Windies players feature in Abu Dhabi T10

SEVERAL TT and West Indies players will be in action on Thursday when the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament bowls off in United Arab Emirates.

Maratha Arabians will play Northern Warriors in the opening match of the tournament at 8 am, TT time. Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Kjorn Ottley and Brandon King are all on the Warriors squad.

In the second match Pune Devils will tackle Deccan Gladiators at 10.15 am. Both teams will feature West Indies players with TT trio Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Ravi Rampaul lining up for the Gladiators. Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton and Devon Thomas will play for Devils.

In the final match of the opening day Delhi Bulls will play Bangla Tigers at 12.30 pm. Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Fidel Edwards and Nyeem Young are on the Bulls squad and the pair of Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher will play for Tigers. The T10 tournament ends on February 6.

Following the T10 tournament, the West Indies players will return to the Caribbean to play in the CG Insurance Super50 tournament from February 7 to 27 in Antigua.

THURSDAY’S FIXTURES

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors, 8 am

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators, 10.15 am

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers, 12.30 pm