Trinidad Generation Unlimited donates 450 devices to La Brea students

From left: Marcus Seaton, ICT Team Leader - Trinidad Generation Unlimited, Terrysha Williams, Community & Public Relations Officer - Trinidad Generation Unlimited, Saira Ramlogan, Corporate Services Manager -Trinidad Generation Unlimited, Dr. the Hon. Nyan Gadsby-dolly, Minister of Education, Michelle Nandlal - Principal of Guapo Government Primary School and Rajdeo Mohan - Principal of Rousillac Hindu Primary School. - Ministry of Education

Donations continue to roll in to the Ministry of Education’s Adopt-A-School initiative with Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) as the latest corporate sponsor.

TGU will donate 450 devices to students from eight schools in its fenceline community.

A release from the ministry said the La Brea-based company presented devices to two schools in a ceremonial handover at the ministry in Port of Spain on Thursday.

TGU will be donating to one secondary and seven primary schools: Vessigny Secondary and La Brea RC, Brighton AC, Vance River RC, Guapo Government, Rousillac Hindu SDMS, Rousillac Presbyterian and Delhi Hindu SDMS Primary schools.

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly thanked corporate services manager Saira Ramlogan and her team for the donation.

“I commend you and your employees for the level of care that you continue to extend to your immediate community,” she said. “Your service, commitment and support again underscores that it truly takes a village to secure the best opportunities for our children.”

The release said the company has also provided other services to the schools, including repairs, outfitting them with sanitisation stations for washing hands, and grocery vouchers to students in the school feeding programme.

It said the projects were undertaken by volunteers from amongTGU employees.